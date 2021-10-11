Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.
WKHS opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $42.96.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
