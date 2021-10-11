Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

WKHS opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

