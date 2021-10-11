Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0802 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $644,359.26 and approximately $54,520.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,199.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.29 or 0.06317298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00319117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.78 or 0.01069013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.57 or 0.00492115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.19 or 0.00333074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00313080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

