Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

WSM opened at $171.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

