Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

