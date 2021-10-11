Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £612.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218.40 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.25.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

