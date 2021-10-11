Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $64.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.