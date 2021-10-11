Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NYSE:WAL opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

