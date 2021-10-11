Wells Fargo & Company Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $321.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Shares of AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AON by 60.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares in the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

