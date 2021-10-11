Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.21.

HON opened at $217.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 72,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

