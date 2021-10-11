Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. "

CDMO stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

