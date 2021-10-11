Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,837 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $17,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

