Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 749 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.39. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day moving average of $408.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

