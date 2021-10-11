Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,810.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,559.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

