Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $787,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $62.55. 593,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.