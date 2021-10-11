Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,539 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,203,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. 672,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,359,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

