Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.86. 25,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

