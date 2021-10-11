Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,808.32. 6,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,062. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,790.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,520.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

