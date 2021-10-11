Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 562.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $295.80. 7,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

