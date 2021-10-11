Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.36. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.