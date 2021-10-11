Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $31.14. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.