Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.91. 48,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,092. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.