Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 72,838 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

VZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 208,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

