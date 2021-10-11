Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 6.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 650,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

