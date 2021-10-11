Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $45.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.14 million and the lowest is $42.52 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $196.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $208.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $198.17 million to $220.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,424. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

