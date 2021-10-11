Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $198.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,816.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

