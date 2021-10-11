Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

