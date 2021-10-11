Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €269.36 ($316.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €190.00 ($223.53) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €197.43 and a 200-day moving average of €213.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

