VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.