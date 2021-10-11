Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $33.66 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

