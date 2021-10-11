Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $154.28 and a 12 month high of $333.03. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.52. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

