Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

