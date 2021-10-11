VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $81.33 million and $111,449.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

