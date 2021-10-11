Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

