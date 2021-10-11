Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,621 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

