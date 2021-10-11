Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TTM Technologies worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.