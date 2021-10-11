Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

GPI stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

