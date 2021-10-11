Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $322,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 415,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $46.36 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

