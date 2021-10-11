Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Veritone stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Veritone has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after buying an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Veritone by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 122,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

