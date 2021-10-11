VeriCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $6,057.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,212,948 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

