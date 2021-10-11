Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEZVY. Barclays cut Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OEZVY remained flat at $$20.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Verbund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

