Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.15

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Velas has a market capitalization of $310.66 million and $5.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001413 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

