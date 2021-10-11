Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Increased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 3.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.14. 960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

