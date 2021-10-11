Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

