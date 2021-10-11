Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.28. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.