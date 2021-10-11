Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Lincoln National Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.98% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $233,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.04. 3,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,397. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.10 and a 52-week high of $251.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average of $230.27.

