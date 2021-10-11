Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 2.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.35. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,965. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

