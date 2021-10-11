Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 23.7% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $295.60. 15,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.