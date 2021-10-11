Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.49. 12,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.