Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $2,254,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

