Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $2,024,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.